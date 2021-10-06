Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for CPL matches; 3500 cops deployed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday finalized all the security arrangements for Celebrity Premier League (CPL) while nearly 3500 officers and police personnel have been deployed to ensure security at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

According to a Police spokesman, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the CPL.

Rawalpindi police personnel, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Ladies Police would perform security duties.

City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, have also deployed over 260 traffic wardens and officers to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The snipers and police personnel have also been deployed on the rooftops of the buildings around the stadium and near the route.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure security at the stadium. Walk-through gates have been installed. The spectators would be allowed to enter the stadium after bio-metric checking and body search besides checking through metal detectors.

He informed that all available resources would be utilized to make security of CPL foolproof.