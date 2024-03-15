Open Menu

Police Finalize Foolproof Security Arrangements For Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district police finalized foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed the district police had devised a security plan to maintain law and order during the holy month of Ramazan.

Over 1700 policemen were deployed for the security purposes, he added.

As per the plan, 6500 volunteers, Elite Force commandos were also deployed at the entrances and exits of mosques during Fajr and Taraweeh prayers.

City Police Officer (CPO), Khalid Mehmood Hamdani warned that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in performing their duties.

In this regard, special instructions had been given to the SHOs of all the Police Stations to ensure the worshipers to enter all main mosques after thorough body search, he added.

He said the patrolling and search operations had been intensified to maintain law and order.

The CPO ordered foolproof security to avert any untoward incident during the holy month, adding, personnel were also deployed for the security of Ramazan bazaars and iftar dinners.

