Open Menu

Police Finalize Foolproof Security Arrangements For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on September 17. lice have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on September 17. 

More than 5,000 police officers and jawans will be deployed for security duties across the city. 

Additionally, over 450 officers and traffic wardens will manage traffic flow effectively.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, "Security arrangements have been made for 108 processions, including the central main procession. For the central procession, more than 2,400 officers will be on duty, while over 2,600 officers will be assigned to guard the other 107 processions.

"

"Walk-through gates will be installed at the entry points of the processions, and all participants will undergo thorough body searches before entering."

 

"Snipers will be deployed on rooftops to monitor the situation closely. To further ensure safety, streets, roads, and routes leading to the procession will be sealed," he informed.

"All police stations will be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions," the CPO emphasized. 

"All available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi," he added.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Traffic September All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

21 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

22 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

23 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

24 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

24 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan