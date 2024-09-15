Police Finalize Foolproof Security Arrangements For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on September 17. lice have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on September 17.
More than 5,000 police officers and jawans will be deployed for security duties across the city.
Additionally, over 450 officers and traffic wardens will manage traffic flow effectively.
According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, "Security arrangements have been made for 108 processions, including the central main procession. For the central procession, more than 2,400 officers will be on duty, while over 2,600 officers will be assigned to guard the other 107 processions.
"
"Walk-through gates will be installed at the entry points of the processions, and all participants will undergo thorough body searches before entering."
"Snipers will be deployed on rooftops to monitor the situation closely. To further ensure safety, streets, roads, and routes leading to the procession will be sealed," he informed.
"All police stations will be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions," the CPO emphasized.
"All available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
35 new dengue cases reported on Sunday11 minutes ago
-
One-day free medical camp for women at Shah Nikdar31 minutes ago
-
Polio drive success: over 98% of ICT children vaccinated31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 237,300 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Unidentified body found31 minutes ago
-
Police nab two dacoits with fake ID32 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in mishap41 minutes ago
-
55pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche in Lodhran district41 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program42 minutes ago
-
Democracy solution to all challenges: Gilani51 minutes ago
-
Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon51 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Jinnah Convention Center renovation ahead of SCO meeting51 minutes ago