Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; deploy 5000 cops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have finalized arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday.

He informed that more than 5000 police personnel were performing duties for the security of the matches.

Over 350 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel were also performing duties to ensure traffic arrangements.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared for the security of the route and Rawalpindi cricket stadium, he said adding, best possible arrangements would be made with the cooperation of all the institutions to provide the best environment for the cricket fans.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place for the Champions Trophy matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricket fans would be allowed entry in the cricket stadium through walk-through gates, and body searches would also be at the entry points.

The prohibited items including hands-free, power banks, AirPods, food and drink would not be allowed, he informed.

The police teams, dolphins and elite force would perform patrol duties in and around the stadium, Syed Khalid Hamdani said and informed that on the rooftops the expert snipers would also be deployed.

Best traffic arrangements would be ensured for the convenience of the citizens. Eight cricket series were successfully organized during last 2 years, he added.

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies, the CPO said.

A police spokesman informed that special security arrangements have also been finalized for the Champions Trophy practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to be played on Feb 23, Sunday.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani and SSP Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar are directly supervising security and traffic arrangements, he added.