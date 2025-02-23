Open Menu

Police Finalize Foolproof Security Arrangements For Champions Trophy Matches; Deploy 5000 Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; deploy 5000 cops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have finalized arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday.

He informed that more than 5000 police personnel were performing duties for the security of the matches.

Over 350 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel were also performing duties to ensure traffic arrangements.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared for the security of the route and Rawalpindi cricket stadium, he said adding, best possible arrangements would be made with the cooperation of all the institutions to provide the best environment for the cricket fans.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place for the Champions Trophy matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricket fans would be allowed entry in the cricket stadium through walk-through gates, and body searches would also be at the entry points.

The prohibited items including hands-free, power banks, AirPods, food and drink would not be allowed, he informed.

The police teams, dolphins and elite force would perform patrol duties in and around the stadium, Syed Khalid Hamdani said and informed that on the rooftops the expert snipers would also be deployed.

Best traffic arrangements would be ensured for the convenience of the citizens. Eight cricket series were successfully organized during last 2 years, he added.

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies, the CPO said.

A police spokesman informed that special security arrangements have also been finalized for the Champions Trophy practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to be played on Feb 23, Sunday.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani and SSP Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar are directly supervising security and traffic arrangements, he added.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

36 seconds ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

16 minutes ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

31 minutes ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

1 hour ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

1 hour ago
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

2 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan