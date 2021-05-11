Police finalize foolproof security measures for Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized for the security of citizens and Eid gatherings at sensitive mosques, imambargahs and other places during Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.

He said that senior officers should pay attention for inspection of security arrangements for Eid gatherings of A category and sensitive mosques and imambargahs, adding that police teams should also extend full cooperation to district administration and other government agencies in implementing government directives regarding lockdown during Eid holidays.

He said that snipers should be deployed on the roofs of sensitive mosques and imambargahs during security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings while CTD, special police and other forces should be deployed in and around sensitive mosques, imambargahs and other places and undertake search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in and around the slums.

The IGP said that the patrolling of patrol forces in the vicinity of sensitive Eid gatherings should be further enhanced while special teams should be formed for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and crime control to provide all possible protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He expressed these views while reviewing the security arrangements for Eid gatherings and giving instructions to the officers.

Regarding Eid-ul-Fitr security arrangements, IG Punjab was briefed that on Eid-ul-Fitr, 36,086 officers and personnel including 256 gazette inspectors, 522 inspectors, 1731 sub-inspectors, 3461 ASIs, 2508 head constables, 27608 constables would be on duty for security of 25249 mosques, imambargahs and 807 open spaces in all districts of the province.

Eid security duty would also include 5964 police national volunteers and 758 special police personnel, while 182 walk-through gates, 10923 metal detectors and 2680 CCTV cameras would be used for security of sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

The IG Punjab while instructing the officers said that during the security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, the police force itself should ensure safety measures and implementation of SOPs to stay safe from Corona. The mask should be considered an integral part of the uniform, he added.

He said that crackdown on drug and liquor dealers especially those selling raw and poisonous liquor should be intensified so as to reduce the number of deaths due to poisonous liquor while protecting precious lives from kite flying, intensified operations should be launched against manufacturer and sellers of kites and lethal chemical thread of kites.