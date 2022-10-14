Police finalize security arrangement for by-election in NA-108

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad police have finalized all security arrangements for the by-election in NA-108 scheduled to be held on October 16.

As many as 281 polling stations out of total 354 have been declared sensitive while 281 polling stations have been put in A-category, 41 in B-category and 32 in C-category.

In this regard, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik deployed 6,196 policemen including 436 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 384 Sub-Inspectors, and 17 Inspectors. They will be supervised by 13 DSPs and 4 SPs.

As many as 34 teams of dolphins and elite will ensure patrolling around polling stations on the day. Over 920 policemen will remain high alert at police stations and police lines.

The CPO said that compromise would not be made on negligence and carelessness and stern legal action would be initiated against the responsible.

Meanwhile, police held a flag march from Samanabad to police lines. CPO Umar Saeed Malik, police officers, and dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police participated in the march.