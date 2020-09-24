UrduPoint.com
Police Finalize Security Arrangement On Chehlum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:33 PM

The district police have finalized arrangements for providing foolproof security at majalis and processions on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

According to police spokesperson, police have chalked out four-step security and in this regard over 600 constables, 63 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 25 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and five Inspectors will perform duty on Chehlum while three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will supervise the arrangements.

