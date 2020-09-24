Police finalize security arrangement on Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The district police have finalized arrangements for providing foolproof security at majalis and processions on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to police spokesperson, police have chalked out four-step security and in this regard over 600 constables, 63 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 25 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and five Inspectors will perform duty on Chehlum while three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will supervise the arrangements.