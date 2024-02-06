- Home
Police Finalize Security Arrangements For General Election 2024; 12,500 Cops To Be Deployed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Region Police on Tuesday finalized all the arrangements for the general elections 2024 scheduled to be held on February 8.
According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali, during the election in the four districts of Rawalpindi region, more than 12,500 police personnel, and more than 4,000 officials of other law enforcement agencies would perform security duties.
5,490 polling stations had been established in 13 Constituencies of the National Assembly and 26 constituencies of the
Provincial Assembly across the region, the RPO added.
In terms of sensitivity, there are 694 polling stations in Category A, 1371 in Category B and 3425 in Category C, Syed Khurram Ali informed.
He said that 2,519 CCTV cameras had been installed across the region to monitor the situation from the central control room.
Syed Khurram Ali further said that the control rooms had also been set up in all districts while a central control room had been set up in the regional office.
Police forces in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal along with other law enforcement agencies had also conducted a joint flag march and full dress rehearsal regarding the election, he added.
The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all cost, Syed Khurram Ali said adding, that all available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order before and during the election.
He informed that police parties and other law enforcement agencies personnel would also perform patrolling duties, particularly in sensitive areas.
