Police Finalize Security Arrangements For New Year Night

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:09 PM

Police finalize security arrangements for new year night

Lahore Police Operations Wing have finalized security arrangements for the New Year Night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing have finalized security arrangements for the New Year Night.

DIG Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan while giving details said that more than 5,000 officers and personnel of Lahore Police would be deputed on the occasion of New Year Night.

He said that strict actions would be taken against those who display weapons, open fire in the air and set off fireworks.

Crackdown on pyrotechnists and sellers continues, he added.

The DIG Operations said that aerial firing, one wheeling, viral videos of fireworks and photos were also being monitored on social media. He directed to take action against drug peddlers.

Abid Khan said that pickets would be set up on major highways of the city to curb one wheeling and take indiscriminate action against motorcyclists.

The DIG said that citizens should inform the police when they observe illegal activities andsuspects on 15.

