Police Finalize Security Arrangements On Eid Milad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Punjab police had completed security arrangements for gatherings, rallies
and processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
A police spokesperson said that 1,581 gatherings and 2,467 processions and rallies would be
organized across the province for which over 55,000 officials will be deployed for security duties.
In Lahore, 255 processions and over 225 gatherings will take place and more than 10,000 officials
would perform security.
All possible resources will be utilized for security of gatherings, processions and rallies with
the support of Traffic Police, Elite, Special Branch, and CTD teams.
In sensitive cities, events will be monitored through Safe City cameras.
The RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs are instructed to personally monitor security arrangements.
