Police finalize security plan for 4th Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday finalized security plan for 4th Muharram to maintain law and order situation as more than 1453 police officials would be deployed to prevent any untoward incident across the district.

As per instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor Ul Haq Rana, the district police were ensuring foolproof security arrangements during the holy month of Muharram.

On 4th Muharram, a total of 11 mourning processions and 146 Majalis would be organized out of which seven mourning processions and 41 Majalis had been declared sensitive, the police said.

The CPO urged the citizens to cooperate with law enforcement departments for maintaining law and order situation during the holy month and inform the police in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.