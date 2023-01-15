Police finalize security plan for Census 2023

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Tank police have finalized a comprehensive action plan to provide fool proof security during the upcoming Census 2023.

District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed chaired a meeting of police officers here at his office, in that regard. The meeting was attended by DSP Rural Circle, Alamgir Khan and DSP Sub Division Jandola, Syed Marjan Khan, all SHOs and other staff concerned.

Speaking on this occasion, the DPO said that census was a national duty and it was the duty of police force to ensure its peaceful completion.

He also requested the public to cooperate with the police for the purpose.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding provision of foolproof security for Census 2023, and steps to be taken to avoid any untoward incident during it. A comprehensive strategy was formulated after detailed deliberation.

Meanwhile, the police officers participating in the meeting presented suggestions to improve the overall security situation of the district, on which important decisions were taken after consultation.