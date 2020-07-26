Police finalize security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as 1500 police personnel would be deployed across the district to ensure law and order situation.

The district administration has completed all preparations for Implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus.

Security arrangements also finalized in cattle markets while special measures are taken to maintain traffic flow on Eid occasion.

As many as 10 quick response squads have been deployed for security on the eid.

The police patrolling has been increased to prevent any suspicious activities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Javed Iqbal directed all Sub Divisional Police Offices and station house officers to increase patrolling, especially in the areas around cattle markets and to strengthen monitoring at checkpoints.

The DPO issued directives to all the concerned police officers to personally visit sensitive places and inspect the level of security.

He also directed to ensure foolproof security at the cattle markets, trade centres, places of worship and other public places.

The Police have been instructed to strengthen security at entry and exit points to the city, and to increase search and strike operations and snap checking to prevent any untoward incident across the district.

A special traffic plan has been issued to maintain the flow of traffic in the city and the duty hours of traffic wardens have been extended by increasing the number of traffic points.