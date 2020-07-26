UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Finalize Security Plan For Eid-ul- Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Police finalize security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as 1500 police personnel would be deployed across the district to ensure law and order situation.

The district administration has completed all preparations for Implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus.

Security arrangements also finalized in cattle markets while special measures are taken to maintain traffic flow on Eid occasion.

As many as 10 quick response squads have been deployed for security on the eid.

The police patrolling has been increased to prevent any suspicious activities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Javed Iqbal directed all Sub Divisional Police Offices and station house officers to increase patrolling, especially in the areas around cattle markets and to strengthen monitoring at checkpoints.

The DPO issued directives to all the concerned police officers to personally visit sensitive places and inspect the level of security.

He also directed to ensure foolproof security at the cattle markets, trade centres, places of worship and other public places.

The Police have been instructed to strengthen security at entry and exit points to the city, and to increase search and strike operations and snap checking to prevent any untoward incident across the district.

A special traffic plan has been issued to maintain the flow of traffic in the city and the duty hours of traffic wardens have been extended by increasing the number of traffic points.

Related Topics

Police EID Law And Order Visit Traffic Kohat Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

10 minutes ago

Businesses investing in CSR responded more effecti ..

10 minutes ago

Olympic Movement post-coronavirus webinar proposes ..

10 minutes ago

Renewable energy, green economy will lead UAE to & ..

25 minutes ago

Media professionals share expertise with students ..

40 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.99 million, d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.