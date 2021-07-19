UrduPoint.com
Police Finalize Security Plan For Eidul Adha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police finalize security plan for Eidul Adha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Police finalized a security plan for Eidul Adha to provide security cover to congregations and other public places.

Talking to the media here on Monday, District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed said that more than 2,300 police personnel would be deployed at public places besides exit and entry points of the district. More than 100 police personnel have also been deployed for the security of seven cattle markets set up at city, he said and and added that 18 checkpoints had been set up at various places of the city.

He said that foolproof arrangements had been made to provide security cover to 513 mosques, imambarghas, Eidgahs and other 32 venues for Eid congregations.

He said that faithful coming to Eid congregations would be frisked thoroughly, adding that they would attend Eid congregations after passing through walk-through gates.

The DPO said that elite force and police mobiles and motorbike squads would continue patrollingacross the district to maintain law and order during Eid days. He warned that any negligenceand lethargic attitude by the police would not be tolerated.

