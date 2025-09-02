Police finalize security plan for procession of 8th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Multan Police have devised a foolproof security plan for the 8th Rabi-ul-Awwal licensed procession of Alam and Zuljanah to maintain peace across the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Multan Police have devised a foolproof security plan for the 8th Rabi-ul-Awwal licensed procession of Alam and Zuljanah to maintain peace across the city.

According to police sources, the procession will commence from Tehsil Nasirabad Jhuk and pass through designated city routes before culminating at Haveli Mureed Shah.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, strict checking will be carried out at all procession routes and entry points. Walk-through gates, metal detectors, and comprehensive CCTV monitoring systems have been installed to ensure maximum security.

Supervisory officers, including SDPOs and respective SHOs, will remain on duty to monitor security arrangements across all sectors and routes. Entry points will be completely sealed with barbed wire, barricades, and other blockades to maintain strict control, while participants will only be allowed to join the procession after thorough body searches, police sources added.

Police personnel will remain on high alert throughout the event, receiving regular briefings to stay fully prepared. Officers and officials have been directed to maintain polite conduct with the public and extend cooperation to ensure a peaceful environment.

The CPO has directed the officers concerned to ensure strict surveillance across the city to identify and monitor suspicious individuals and elements. He emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to ensure timely action, maintain law and order, and provide citizens with a secure atmosphere.