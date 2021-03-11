UrduPoint.com
Police Finalize Security Plan For Shab-e-Miraj

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

Police have finalized a security plan to avoid any untoward incident on Shab-e-Miraj

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have finalized a security plan to avoid any untoward incident on Shab-e-Miraj.

In line with special directives of SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, tight security arrangements would be made on Shab-e-Miraj as four SPs, seven DSPs and other senior officers would also be deployed besides, other police officials.

A total of 18 programs would be organized across the district where CCTV cameras would be installed for strict monitoring.

SSP Operations urged masses to cooperate with security departments in case any suspecious person or activity around them.

On the other hand, city traffic police would ensure parking points and alternative route for traffic.

