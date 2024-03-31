Open Menu

Police Finalize Security Plan For Youm-e-Ali

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) District Police have finalized security plan for Youm-e-Ali (a.s) on 21st Ramadan to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, a total of 12 mourning processions would be taken out in the city out of which two have been declared sensitive while 15 Majalis including two of Category A would be organized in the city. He said that more than 1850 police officials would be deployed on security duty to ensure foolproof arrangements.

He said that police reserves would remain alert to deal with any emergency like situation while CCTV cameras would be installed at Majalis and mourning procession routes.

He said that a control has been set up at the police line for tight monitoring of the security arrangements.

The CPO added that drone cameras would also be used at sensitive mourning processions and Majalis. He said that he would monitor the security measures while all divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) have been made incharge of the security.

Sadiq Ali Dogar urged the public to cooperate with police by informing law enforcement departments in case of any suspicious persons or activities around them.

