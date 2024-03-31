Police Finalize Security Plan For Youm-e-Ali
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) District Police have finalized security plan for Youm-e-Ali (a.s) on 21st Ramadan to maintain the law and order situation in the city.
According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, a total of 12 mourning processions would be taken out in the city out of which two have been declared sensitive while 15 Majalis including two of Category A would be organized in the city. He said that more than 1850 police officials would be deployed on security duty to ensure foolproof arrangements.
He said that police reserves would remain alert to deal with any emergency like situation while CCTV cameras would be installed at Majalis and mourning procession routes.
He said that a control has been set up at the police line for tight monitoring of the security arrangements.
The CPO added that drone cameras would also be used at sensitive mourning processions and Majalis. He said that he would monitor the security measures while all divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) have been made incharge of the security.
Sadiq Ali Dogar urged the public to cooperate with police by informing law enforcement departments in case of any suspicious persons or activities around them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister takes notice of measles spread in KP1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 127,000 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes of 25,000 tons waste12 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws held, arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ensuring equal rights for Christians21 minutes ago
-
Demand for ready-made clothes soars due to high tailoring charges22 minutes ago
-
67 arrested, 90 cases registered over profiteering31 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christian community on Easter41 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of midwife's rape in Mianwali hospital41 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets Christian community on Easter festival1 hour ago
-
District admin cracks down on profiteers, imposes Rs 4.4 million fines1 hour ago
-
Earnest efforts directed to plant one mln saplings in Rawalpindi1 hour ago