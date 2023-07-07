Police finalize security plan of Muharram-ul-Haram

Jhang , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Tariq Mahboob has directed police officers to provide foolproof security during Muharram.

According to details, a high-level meeting was held here to finalize the security plan of Muharram-ul-Haram which was presided by Malik Tariq Mahboob.

All DSPs and SHOs of the district attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that during Muharram 493 traditional and licensed mourning processions including Tazia, Allam and Zuljinah would be taken out from different places of the district during the first ten days of Muharram while 1902 majalis Aza would be recited.

Addressing the meeting, DPO said that as per the direction of the Home department Punjab, no one would be allowed to initiate any new program in Muharram.

He said district police would provide foolproof security to every Majlis Aza and mourning procession in the district.

He directed that sensitive processions and Majalis would be provided special security as per the security plan.

He said all processions and Majalis would start on the given time and be concluded at the fixed time. While no one would be allowed to change the route of the mourning procession and had to abide by the given route.

He warned that banned organizations and their wings would not hold any activity during Muharram and a national action plan would be implemented in black and white.