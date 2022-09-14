UrduPoint.com

Police Finalized Foolproof Security Arrangements For Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (RA)

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Police finalized foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz Khan chairing a meeting held here at Police Lines Headquarters directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum and utilize all available resources to provide tight security cover to the mourners.

According to a police spokesman, more than 4,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of the main and other processions. A special squad of Rangers would also perform security duty, he added.

A control room would be set up in the office of the City Police Officer Rawalpindi to ensure the implementation of security arrangements.

He informed that more than CCTV cameras would be installed to monitor the processions.

Three-layer security would be provided to the processions and walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of the processions. The participants would be allowed to join the main procession after a full body search, he added.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

Snipers would also be deployed for the security of the main procession, he said adding, searching and sweeping of the main procession route would be carried out and streets, roads, diversion points and other routes along the main procession would be sealed.

