Police Finalized Security Arrangements For 10th Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have finalized security arrangements for the 10th Muharram processions and Majalis.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that around 200 mourning procession including the central procession would be taken out in Hyderabad on Youm-e-Ashur.

He told that the SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandion had ordered deployment of 3,000 policemen for security of the processions.

The central procession, which would start from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and conclude at Karbala Dadan Shah, would be covered by 900 policemen including the commandos of Rapid Response Force (RRF), he added.

He further apprised that 1,400 policemen would be deployed for security of the rest of the processions while 700 policemen would perform duty along the processions of Tazia.

The spokesman said 7 walkthrough gates had been installed along the entrance of the central procession near the Qadam Gah.

A central control room of the CCTV cameras along the central procession's route had been set up at the office of DSP City taluka, he added.

The police have also set up pickets at the entrance and exit points of Hyderabad.

Separately, the spokesman said that the police also carried outcombing operations in City taluka during which the police searched thehotels and checked identities of the people staying there.

