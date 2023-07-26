Open Menu

Police Finalized Security Arrangements For 7th Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have finalized all the security arrangements for 7th Muharram procession while 2500 cops will provide security cover to the processions besides special traffic arrangements to regulate traffic.

More than 210 officers and personnel of Traffic Police will perform duties, along with security personnel, and volunteers will also perform duties. Moreover, more than 6,000 officers and jawan are performing security duties during Muharram, City Police Officer, according to a police spokesman.

(CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani said that walk-through gates will be installed at the entry points of the procession and participants of the procession will be examined.

Entry will be allowed after the body search, expert shooters will be deployed on the rooftop for the security of the procession, CPO said searching and combing operations of the route will be done before the start of the procession and added that streets, roads and other routes will be sealed on the route of the procession.

He said complete implementation of the code of conduct and orders of the Punjab government will be ensured during Muharram, and all available measures will be taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

