Police finalized security plan for new year night

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :District police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan on the eve of new year night.

Police spokesman said on Friday that the foolproof security plan was made on the directions of District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, adding that more than 2000 well-equipped cops and officers would be deployed in the district on the eve of new year night to maintain the law and order situation.

Special police squads would be deployed on the main roads of the city while special police teams will patrol in main markets and rush areas, he added.

He said people involved in hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling on the eve of new year night would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that a control room has been set up at DPO office to monitor the security arrangements.

DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed directed all officers to remain vigilant on new year's night.

He also advised the people to cooperate with cops for their own safety.