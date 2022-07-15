UrduPoint.com

Police Finalized Security Plan For PP-7 By-election

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Police finalized security plan for PP-7 by-election

Rawalpindi district police on Monday finalized all the security arrangements in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan to maintain peace during by-election for the Punjab Assembly while over 4,000 police officers and personnel including over 600 women police personnel would be deployed for 266 polling stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on Monday finalized all the security arrangements in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan to maintain peace during by-election for the Punjab Assembly while over 4,000 police officers and personnel including over 600 women police personnel would be deployed for 266 polling stations.

According to the security plan finalized for by-polls, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation, Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan and senior officers would remain present in the field to check duty of police personnel.

According to a police spokesman, male and female Police personnel would be deployed at 36 male, 35 female and 195 polling stations which would be common for male and female voters.

The spokesman informed that 102 officers and personnel of City Traffic Police would also be deployed to regulate traffic in the constituency.

37 quick response teams of Elite Commandos would perform duty to main law and order and deal with emergency situation.

The spokesman informed that 133 motorcycles and eight vehicles have also been provided to the security teams while 53 police mobiles would also be on patrolling duties in the constituency on the polling day. 28 police pickets have also been set up in the constituency, he added.

He said, special security arrangements have also been made for 76 sensitive police stations while the constituency has been divided into two zones, five sectors and 15 sub-sectors to maintain law and order.

Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that display of weapons, aerial firing and loudspeakers are prohibited and strict legal action would be taken against any violation.

The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all cost, he added.

The spokesman informed that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari also reviewed the security arrangements finalized for Kahuta and Kallar Syedan by-elections.

Chairing a meeting the RPO directed the officers to take effective measures to ensure implementation of election code of conduct and rules and regulations.

Imran Ahmar said that implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all costs and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

All the senior officers would remain present in the field to monitor the situation and the police personnel deployed in the field should also be briefed and directed to keep a close eye on the activities of the miscreants, he added.

The RPO also expressed that hope that Rawalpindi police personnel would perform their best duties.

The CPO said that police while performing alert duty before the by-election, should keep a vigilant eye on the activities of suspicious persons.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct during and after polling hours, he added.

There would be a complete ban on display of weapons, aerial firing and use of loudspeakers; the CPO said adding, strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Firing Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Vehicles Traffic Alert Male Rawalpindi Kahuta Kallar Syedan Women All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PP-7 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Russian opposition activist Pivovarov jailed 4 yea ..

Russian opposition activist Pivovarov jailed 4 years: aides

12 seconds ago
 EU to target Russian gold within sanctions: commis ..

EU to target Russian gold within sanctions: commissioner

14 seconds ago
 Russian space chief Rogozin to get new job: Kremli ..

Russian space chief Rogozin to get new job: Kremlin

15 seconds ago
 Tennis: Bastad ATP results

Tennis: Bastad ATP results

16 seconds ago
 Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Ann ..

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Announcement on More Oil Output - ..

11 minutes ago
 Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - ..

Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - Statistics Agency

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.