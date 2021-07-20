Police finalizes 3-day security plan on account of Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have finalized an elaborate three-day security plan on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a police spokesman on Monday, more than 2,348 police officials including seven SPs, 13 DSPs, 44 inspectors, 273 SIs and ASIs, 136 head constables and 1,875 constables would be deployed on the security duty.

A total of 2,074 Eid prayer would be organized across the district out of which 48 have been declared sensitive.

The police have decided to make special arrangements at those venues identified sensitive. Walk through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras would be installed there.

On the other hand, a special traffic plan has also been chalked out by the City Traffic Police (CTP) to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on Eid-ul-Azha.

The CTP official sources said parking lot would be set up 300 meters away from the Eid prayer premises.

The CTP has formed a special one wheeling squad to patrol in the district while strict monitoring would also be ensured through CCTV camera at the main arteries of city.

Officials of the Elite and Dolphin forces and Muhafiz squad would continue patrolling in the district while reserved police would remain alert to deal with any emergency like situation.

The CPO Munir Masood said animal hides would be collected only after the permission of district administration and warned of strict action in case of violations.

He said implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure would be ensured during Eid prayer.

He urged police officials to keep vigil on the suspicious persons and activities around them.