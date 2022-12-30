(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for the new year's night.

According to a district police spokesman, 3,200 cops would be deployed across the city to maintain security on the new year's night.

One-wheeling and other stunts have also been banned in the city for the night. Apart from guarding key installations and deployment in the markets, police officers would also be deployed around public places.

Armed officers in uniform and in plain clothes would be performing their duties, he said adding, the police had also been directed to take stern action against suspects, apart from conducting effective checking of hotels.

All the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers (SHOs) had also been directed to ensure effective patrolling within their respective areas, he said.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons on New Year's night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Moreover, playing loud music would also be banned on the occasion.

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had also devised a plan to stop youngsters from performing dangerous stunts their motorbikes, particularly riding it on its rear wheel, popularly known as one-wheeling, on New Year's night, he added.

In this regard, he said, seven special squads had been formed to arrest the lawbreakers and impounding their vehicles.