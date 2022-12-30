UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Foolproof Security Arrangements For New Year's Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Police finalizes foolproof security arrangements for New Year's night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for the new year's night.

According to a district police spokesman, 3,200 cops would be deployed across the city to maintain security on the new year's night.

One-wheeling and other stunts have also been banned in the city for the night. Apart from guarding key installations and deployment in the markets, police officers would also be deployed around public places.

Armed officers in uniform and in plain clothes would be performing their duties, he said adding, the police had also been directed to take stern action against suspects, apart from conducting effective checking of hotels.

All the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers (SHOs) had also been directed to ensure effective patrolling within their respective areas, he said.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons on New Year's night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Moreover, playing loud music would also be banned on the occasion.

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had also devised a plan to stop youngsters from performing dangerous stunts their motorbikes, particularly riding it on its rear wheel, popularly known as one-wheeling, on New Year's night, he added.

In this regard, he said, seven special squads had been formed to arrest the lawbreakers and impounding their vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Music Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

9 minutes ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

37 minutes ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

46 minutes ago
 FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference t ..

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

1 hour ago
 SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.