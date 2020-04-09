Police finalizes preparations of disbursement of amount under Ehsaas Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration and police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for disbursement of relief amount under the Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme to families affected by the corona virus lockdown.

As many as 1500 security personnel will perform duties on 37 points that have been setup for disbursement of relief amount of Rs.12,000 per family.

Distribution of relief funds under the Ehsaas Programme to families affected by the coronavirus lockdown will begin from today.

Under the programme, 12 million families will get Rs12,000 each under the initiative. A budget of Rs144 billion was approved for the plan.

District Police Officer, Kohat , Mansoor Aman has appealed public that only those people should come to sale points who have been informed about disbursement of amount through telephone.

He requested people to avoid creating crowds at these points due to cronoavirus spread.