UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Finalizes Preparations Of Disbursement Of Amount Under Ehsaas Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:11 PM

Police finalizes preparations of disbursement of amount under Ehsaas Programme

The district administration and police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for disbursement of relief amount under the Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme to families affected by the corona virus lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration and police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for disbursement of relief amount under the Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme to families affected by the corona virus lockdown.

As many as 1500 security personnel will perform duties on 37 points that have been setup for disbursement of relief amount of Rs.12,000 per family.

Distribution of relief funds under the Ehsaas Programme to families affected by the coronavirus lockdown will begin from today.

Under the programme, 12 million families will get Rs12,000 each under the initiative. A budget of Rs144 billion was approved for the plan.

District Police Officer, Kohat , Mansoor Aman has appealed public that only those people should come to sale points who have been informed about disbursement of amount through telephone.

He requested people to avoid creating crowds at these points due to cronoavirus spread.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Budget Sale Kohat Family From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Und ..

13 minutes ago

Arts Council, Cultural and Creative Industries Cou ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Dir ..

13 minutes ago

Lockdown effects the price of new Infinix S5 Pro

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.