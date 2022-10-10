Police finalizes security arrangements for Bye-election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Karachi Police on Monday finalized the security arrangements for Bye-election on two national assembly seats to be held on October 16.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security briefed about the security measures in a meeting chaired by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

The police deployment had been increased in both National Assembly Constituencies in Karachi.

Karachi Police was taking concrete security measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of polling process during the bye-election.

DIGP East, DIGP Admin Karachi, SSP Malir and SSP Korangi attended the meeting.