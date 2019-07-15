UrduPoint.com
Police Finalizes Security Arrangements For Hearing Petition Seeking Probe Of AC Judge Video Controversy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

The security arrangements have been made at the Supreme Court premises during the petition seeking a thorough probe into the video leak controversy involving accountability court judge Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The security arrangements have been made at the Supreme Court premises during the petition seeking a thorough probe into the video leak controversy involving accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa would hear Constitution Petition No.10 of 2019 (Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza vs. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary M/o Law & Justice Govt. Of Pakistan & others) on 16.07.2019 (Tuesday).

For proper decorum and smooth functioning of legal proceedings, the police have adopted special security measures at the premises. According to a press release, in view of the limited seating capacity in the Court Room No. 1, the entry will be regulated through special security passes to be issued by SP (Security) Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Only the petitioners/respondents whose cases are fixed in Court will be allowed to enter in Supreme Court premises.

However, advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings, will be exempted from passes. With regard to general public, who want to witness the proceedings of the case, they should contact SP (Security) Supreme Court Building for passes. Entry into Court building will be allowed after checking/frisking and searching of bags/purses etc. No Cell phone will be allowed inside the Courtroom. The security personnel have also been directed to deal with the visitors with utmost courtesy.

