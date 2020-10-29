Police finalizes security arrangements for Mahafil-e-Milad, rallies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Hyderabad police has finalized the security arrangements for the celebration of 12th Rabiul Awal on which 42 rallies and processions would be taken out in various districts of the city .

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that Mehfil-e-Naat would be organized at dozens of places including 5 big congregations taking place at Bagh-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Paqa Qila ground, Hussaini chowk Paretabad and Town Hall Tandojam.

He added that Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan and Muhammadi Masjid Bohri Jamaat Khana would organize the major rallies in Hyderabad.

The Islamic flag hoisting and sweets distribution ceremonies would also take place in dozens of areas, he told. According to spokesman, around 2,000 policemen would provide security to the rallies while another 1,000 policemen would be deployed at various locations,besides installation of CCTV cameras and setting up of pickets.