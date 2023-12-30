Police finalizes security arrangements for new year night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) District police finalized security arrangements regarding New Year's Night as 1300 police officials perform their duty to maintain law and order.

An additional number of police personnel have been deployed at important roads and chowks. CPO Sadiq Ali said that human lives were precious and urged the parents to keep an eye on their children on the occasion of New Year's night to avoid any untoward incident.

Sadiq Ali himself would supervise the security arrangements on the occasion of New Year's Night while the elite force would patrol across the city. Special teams have been formed to prevent one-wheeling and teams will take action against one-wheeling in their respective areas.

Moreover, the city traffic police have also been directed to remain alert and perform their duty on the occasion of New Year's Night and take immediate action against one-wheeling and rash driving.