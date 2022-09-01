UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security For Urs Of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Police finalizes security for Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani

Police on Thursday finalized the security plan for annual Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani going to be started from September 08 (Friday) as more than 1300 police officials would be deployed to avoid any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday finalized the security plan for annual Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani going to be started from September 08 (Friday) as more than 1300 police officials would be deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer(CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police would ensure foolproof security arrangements during Urs Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani. The police have decided to deploy more than 1300 police officials on security duty while 120 CCTV cameras would also be installed for tight monitoring of security arrangements.

The police have also set up two control rooms where police officials would be deputed for monitoring of security.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers that different teams of Elite force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Sqaud and police would continue patrolling in the city while four reserves would remain alert at police lines for quick response in any emergency like situation.

The CPO has directed officials to remain alert during security duty and keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities during Urs celebrations. He urged them to ensure comprehensive checking of everyone before entry at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani.He also directed city traffic police to make alternative route plans to prevent traffic related issues during the Urs.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Alert September From

Recent Stories

PDF initiates series of medical camps for flood vi ..

PDF initiates series of medical camps for flood victims; 4,000 treated

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of teachers from Balochistan visit Isla ..

Delegation of teachers from Balochistan visit Islamia University

3 minutes ago
 Special inspection drive under PSRA in Hazara Regi ..

Special inspection drive under PSRA in Hazara Region ends

3 minutes ago
 'It's national duty to help flood victims'; says B ..

'It's national duty to help flood victims'; says Balighur Rehman

6 minutes ago
 Sajjad Awan addresses ceremony at Pakistan Cadet C ..

Sajjad Awan addresses ceremony at Pakistan Cadet College Batrasi

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.