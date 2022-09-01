Police finalizes security for Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday finalized the security plan for annual Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani going to be started from September 08 (Friday) as more than 1300 police officials would be deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer(CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police would ensure foolproof security arrangements during Urs Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani. The police have decided to deploy more than 1300 police officials on security duty while 120 CCTV cameras would also be installed for tight monitoring of security arrangements.

The police have also set up two control rooms where police officials would be deputed for monitoring of security.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers that different teams of Elite force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Sqaud and police would continue patrolling in the city while four reserves would remain alert at police lines for quick response in any emergency like situation.

The CPO has directed officials to remain alert during security duty and keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities during Urs celebrations. He urged them to ensure comprehensive checking of everyone before entry at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani.He also directed city traffic police to make alternative route plans to prevent traffic related issues during the Urs.