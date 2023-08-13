Open Menu

Police Finalizes Security On Independence-Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday finalized a security plan for maintaining law and order situation during Independence Day celebrations.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, senior police officers including eight DSPs, five inspectors, 190 lady police officials and others would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident. A total of ten ceremonies would be organized across the district where foolproof security arrangements would be made, police sources said.

The lady police officials would be deployed parks, markets and other public places to provide sense of protection and safety to families while Elite Force, Quick Response Force and Dolphin Force would continue patrolling in the district to deal any emergency like situation.

The DPO Syed Husnain Haider said that special squad had been formed to prevent one-wheeling and strict action would be taken against violators. He said that ban has been imposed on one-wheeling, display of weapon and aerial firing adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

