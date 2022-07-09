Police finalizes security plan

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The police have finalized a security plan on Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

According to a police spokesman, a total of 497 Eid gatherings would be held across the district for which 1,300 policemen will perform duty during Eid days while walk through gates and CCTV cameras would also be installed at Eid gathering besides using metal detectors for checking.

A special control room had been set up at the regional police office for monitoring ofsecurity arrangements, he added.