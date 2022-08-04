UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For 6th Muharram

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The police have finalized security plan for 6th Muharram as 1,597 police officials and 1,632 volunteers would be deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation.

According to police sources, a total of 160 Majalis and 55 mourning processions would be organized, out of which 36 Majalis and 12 mourning processions have been declared sensitive.

Under the plan, 1,597 police officials, including 52 inspectors, 92 sub-inspectors, 174 assistant sub-inspectors, 61 head constables and 1,217 constables would be deployed on security duty, while 1,632 volunteers would also be deputed at Majalis and mourning processions.

On the other hand, elite force would continue patrolling while police pickets would also be established at different points of the district. Police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal with any emergency.

The police would also install CCTV cameras at Majalis and mourning procession routes for strict monitoring of security arrangements.

They would ensure video recording of all activities through drone cameras, while walk through gates would be installed at Majalis, the sources added.

