Police finalizes security plan for 8th PSL event

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium as more than 8000 police officials would be deployed on security duty to prevent any untoward incident.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq would himself monitor the security arrangements while SSP Operations Syed Ali would be responsible for deployment of police officials at all security points. The security officials of police, Elite force, Pak Army, Rangers, Special branch and other departments would be deployed at stadium, routes, airport, parking points, hotels and other sensitive places.

The police also conducting search operation in the city, however, special commandos and lady commandos equipped with latest weapons would continue patrolling in adjacent areas of Multan Cricket Stadium for quick response during any emergency like situation.

Police have also issued guidelines for cricket lovers in which the citizens have been asked to bring their national identity card along with ticket for entry in stadium. The people have also been asked to not bring weapons, match box, cigarette, knife or any other irrelevant item with them.

On the other hand, ban has also been imposed on use of drone cameras in the stadium, police sources added.