UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For 8th PSL Event

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police finalizes security plan for 8th PSL event

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium as more than 8000 police officials would be deployed on security duty to prevent any untoward incident.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq would himself monitor the security arrangements while SSP Operations Syed Ali would be responsible for deployment of police officials at all security points. The security officials of police, Elite force, Pak Army, Rangers, Special branch and other departments would be deployed at stadium, routes, airport, parking points, hotels and other sensitive places.

The police also conducting search operation in the city, however, special commandos and lady commandos equipped with latest weapons would continue patrolling in adjacent areas of Multan Cricket Stadium for quick response during any emergency like situation.

Police have also issued guidelines for cricket lovers in which the citizens have been asked to bring their national identity card along with ticket for entry in stadium. The people have also been asked to not bring weapons, match box, cigarette, knife or any other irrelevant item with them.

On the other hand, ban has also been imposed on use of drone cameras in the stadium, police sources added.

Related Topics

Drone Cricket Multan Army Rangers Police Pakistan Super League February All From Airport Love

Recent Stories

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now av ..

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

2 minutes ago
 Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

25 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.