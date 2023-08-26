Police finalizes security plan for Asia Cup match

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have finalized plan to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Asia Cup match scheduled to play at Multan cricket Stadium on August 30.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, more than 7500 police officials would be deployed on security duty while the CPO would himself monitor the security arrangements. Along with police officials, the officials of traffic police, Elite force, Pak Army, Ranger, special branch and other law enforcement departments would also be deployed at stadium, airport, team routes, parking points and hotels.

On the other hand, special commandos would continue patrolling in surroundings of the stadium to deal any emergency like situation while search operations were also being conducted at targeted areas.

Police has urged citizens to avoid bringing weapons, cigarettes, match box and knifes with them in the stadium.

However, use of drone cameras in the stadium was also banned by the police.