Police Finalizes Security Plan For By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Police have finalized security plan for by-elections at PP-209 going to be held on October 16

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for by-elections at PP-209 going to be held on October 16.

As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, more than 3000 police officials including five SPs, 11 DSPs, 20 Inspectors, 101 Sub-Inspectors, 203 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 269 head constables, 1772 constables and 337 lady police constables would be deployed on security duty in order to maintain law and order situation during the polling.

Meanwhile, 20 vehicles of Elite force and Quick Response Force (QRF) and 32 motorcycles would continue patrolling in the constituency while 32 police pickets would also be set up at sensitive places.

On the other hand, 29 police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation, police sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are 258,703 registered voters in the constituency including 142,046 male and 116,658 female. A total of 176 polling stations would be set up for polling out of which 45 have been declared in category A, 20 in category B and 111 have been declared in Category C.

