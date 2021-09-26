UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Police finalizes security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have finalized security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) as more than 2500 police officials would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the security plan issued by the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth here on Sunday, police would ensure foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum to maintain law and order situation and to prevent any untoward incident. A total of nine mourning processions would be taken out in the city out of which three have been declared sensitive while eight Majalis out of 29 have also been declared in Category A.

More than 2500 police officials would be deployed to perform security duty on rotation base.

On the other hand, special squad has been made under the supervision of CPO Munir Masood Marth to conduct search operations in suburban areas of mourning procession routes and Majalis points.

The CPO has directed officers concerned to ensure technical sweeping through special branch and sniffer dogs at Majalis points and mourning procession routes.

The police would install CCTV cameras at sensitive places and a control room has been set up for this purpose while security monitoring would also be made through drone cameras, police sources said.

Special police pickets have been set up at 12 different places near entry points of the city while police reserves have been directed to remain alert in case of any emergency. The CPO has urged masses to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order situation and asked them to inform police in case of any suspicious activity or person around them.

Related Topics

Drone Police Law And Order Alert Sunday

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

4 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

4 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

4 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

5 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.