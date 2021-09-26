Police finalizes security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have finalized security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) as more than 2500 police officials would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the security plan issued by the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth here on Sunday, police would ensure foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum to maintain law and order situation and to prevent any untoward incident. A total of nine mourning processions would be taken out in the city out of which three have been declared sensitive while eight Majalis out of 29 have also been declared in Category A.

More than 2500 police officials would be deployed to perform security duty on rotation base.

On the other hand, special squad has been made under the supervision of CPO Munir Masood Marth to conduct search operations in suburban areas of mourning procession routes and Majalis points.

The CPO has directed officers concerned to ensure technical sweeping through special branch and sniffer dogs at Majalis points and mourning procession routes.

The police would install CCTV cameras at sensitive places and a control room has been set up for this purpose while security monitoring would also be made through drone cameras, police sources said.

Special police pickets have been set up at 12 different places near entry points of the city while police reserves have been directed to remain alert in case of any emergency. The CPO has urged masses to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order situation and asked them to inform police in case of any suspicious activity or person around them.