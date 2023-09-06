Open Menu

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have finalized security plan for maintaining peace during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) as more than 2000 police officials including the senior officers would be deployed on security duty across the district.

Under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) in order to prevent any untoward incident and to maintain peace in the district. A total of nine mourning processions including three of category A and 29 Majalis including eight of category A would be organized in the district where more than 2000 police officials would be deployed.

The CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that strict monitoring of the mourning processions and Majalis would be made through using drone and CCTV cameras. He said that walk through gates would be installed at every Majalis and processions while comprehensive body search would also be made by the police officials.

The district police has already imposed ban on display of weapons, wall chalking, hatred speeches and other illegal activities in the district while search operations were being conducted across the district. The CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana was himself monitoring the security arrangements.

The police sources said that police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation.

