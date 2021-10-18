UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW)

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police finalizes security plan for Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have finalized security plan to maintain law and order situation during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations across the district as more than 2019 police officials would be deployed on security duty.

According to police sources, a total of 64 processions would be taken out and 24 'Mahafil-e-Naat' would be organized in the district out of which six processions and six Mahafils have been declared in category-A. Police have finalized arrangements for foolproof security as more than 2019 police officials would perform duties on rotation.

A special police squad has been formed under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth to conduct search operations on the procession routes and adjacent areas of 'Mahafil-e-Naat'.

Technical sweeping of all routes would be ensured through special branch and sniffer dogs while CCTV cameras would be installed at the procession routes, police sources added.

The city police officer himself was monitoring the security arrangements while the SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem has been made incharge of the security.

The CPO has directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive checking of all vehicles and persons at entry and exit points of the city while police and Elite force patrolling would continue patrolling in the city.

