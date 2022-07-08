Police finalizes security plan for Eid-Ul-Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional police have finalized security plan for Eid-Ul-Adha to maintain law and order situation across the region.

According to police spokesman, a total of 3380 eid gatherings would be organized across the region including 2097 in Multan, 535 in Vehari, 512 in Khanewal and 236 in district Lodhran.

The regional police has decided to deploy 4670 police officials during Eid days to avoid any untoward incident.

A special control room has been set up at regional police office for strict monitoring of the security arrangements.

However, CCTV cameras and walk through gates would be installed at all Eid gathering while metal detectors would also be used for checking, police sources added.