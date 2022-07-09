UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Eid-Ul-Adha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :City police have finalized security plan for Eid-Ul-Adha as more than 2344 police officials would be deployed on security duty to maintain law and order situation across the district.

According to police sources, a total of 1837 police gatherings would be organized in the district out of which 50 have been declared sensitive. The police have decided to make special arrangements at sensitive places in order to prevent in untoward incident.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, special pickets have been set up in the city while Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad and Elite Force officials would continue patrolling in the city.

The police have decided at ensure tight security arrangements at recreational points while the security arrangements would be monitored by the city police officer.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has urged masses to cooperate with police by informing police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

