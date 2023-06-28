Open Menu

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Eid-Ul-Adha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Police finalizes security plan for Eid-Ul-Adha

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-Ul-Azha as more than 1809 police officials would be deployed across the district to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Muhammad Esa Khan, a total of 1809 Eid prayer gatherings would be organized in the district where foolproof security arrangements would be ensured.

The DPO said that a total of 1809 police officials including seven DSPs, 14 inspectors, 45 sub-inspectors, 87 ASIs and 964 head constables and constables would be deployed on security duty.

On the other hand, 585 volunteers would also perform security duties at Eid prayer gatherings in the district. The police have also set up a control room to deal with any emergency like situation through tight monitoring round the clock.

The DPO has also formed six vigilance teams and three surveillance teams while special staff would also be deployed at entry and exit points of the district and other recreational points.

The DPO Muhammad Esa Khan directed officers concerned to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Vehari Prayer

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

1 hour ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

2 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

6 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

6 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

6 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

7 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

8 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan