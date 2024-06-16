Open Menu

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Police have finalized security plan for Eid-ul-Azha as more than 2200 police officers/officials would be deployed on security to maintain law and order situation across the city.

According to police sources, Eid prayers would be offered at 894 places across the district out of which, 117 have been declared sensitive.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security arrangements would be made across the district to maintain law and order.

As per directives of the CPO, more than 2200 officers/officials would be deployed on security duty while he himself would monitor the security arrangements.

The teams of Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad and Elite Force would continue patrolling in the city while five police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation.

On the other hand, more than 400 officials of city traffic police would also be deployed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. The CPO added that special squads have been formed to ensure stern action against the motorcyclists to prevent one wheeling. He said that zero tolerance policy would be followed against the NGOs and individuals if found involved in collecting animal hide without permission.

