Open Menu

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Eid-Ul-Fitar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Police finalizes security plan for Eid-Ul-Fitar

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Police finalized security plan to maintain law and order during celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitar.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Eid and law violations would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that more than 648 police officials would be deployed on security duty at 461 Masajid and 51 Imambargahs across the district.

On the other hand, Elite force would continue patrolling in the areas for quick response in any emergency like situation, he added.

The DPO maintained metal detectors, walk through gates and CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive Masajid and Imambargahs.

He said that security has also beefed up at parks and graveyards while special squads have been formed to prevent one wheeling and aerial firing.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Firing Police Law And Order Wheeling (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registrati ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party

60 minutes ago
 Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi inves ..

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

2 hours ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

5 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

6 hours ago
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

6 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

7 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan