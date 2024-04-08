Police Finalizes Security Plan For Eid-Ul-Fitar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Police finalized security plan to maintain law and order during celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitar.
The District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Eid and law violations would not be tolerated at any cost.
He said that more than 648 police officials would be deployed on security duty at 461 Masajid and 51 Imambargahs across the district.
On the other hand, Elite force would continue patrolling in the areas for quick response in any emergency like situation, he added.
The DPO maintained metal detectors, walk through gates and CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive Masajid and Imambargahs.
He said that security has also beefed up at parks and graveyards while special squads have been formed to prevent one wheeling and aerial firing.
