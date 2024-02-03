Police Finalizes Security Plan For Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:59 PM
An important meeting, convened on Saturday, chaired by SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, finalised meticulous planning for the peaceful conduct of the General Election 2024
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) An important meeting, convened on Saturday, chaired by SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, finalised meticulous planning for the peaceful conduct of the General Election 2024. A comprehensive review of security measures was undertaken.
Officers concerned presented a detailed briefing on the election process and security protocols for polling day. SSP Sukkur affirmed Lahore Police’s full preparedness for the orderly conduct of the elections as far as security was concerned.
Emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach, he declared that stringent action would be taken against jubilant firing and display of weapons during the election campaign and polling day. The SSP underscored that law-breaking elements would face firm measures during the election campaign. He directed the supervisory officers to maintain constant communication with district returning officers, presiding officers, district administration, and all stakeholders.
Recent Stories
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria
Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP
Mathews, Chandimal tons put Sri Lanka in control of Afghan Test
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj4 minutes ago
-
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda27 seconds ago
-
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan33 seconds ago
-
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad34 seconds ago
-
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan36 seconds ago
-
Information ministry launches media helpline for elections' coverage: Solangi17 seconds ago
-
ECP bars Qureshi from Elections over cypher case conviction21 seconds ago
-
Justice (R) Rasheed A. Rizvi passes away23 seconds ago
-
ECP refutes private news channels' claims on EMS1 hour ago
-
Asifa reaches Sukkur; praises BBZ's commitment to serving poor, oppressed1 hour ago
-
Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah2 hours ago
-
Two drug peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock2 hours ago