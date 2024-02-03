Open Menu

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:59 PM

An important meeting, convened on Saturday, chaired by SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, finalised meticulous planning for the peaceful conduct of the General Elec­tion 2024

Officers concerned presented a detailed briefing on the election process and security protocols for polling day. SSP Sukkur affirmed Lahore Police’s full preparedness for the orderly conduct of the elections as far as security was concerned.

Emphasizing a ze­ro-tolerance approach, he declared that stringent action would be taken against jubilant firing and display of weapons during the election campaign and polling day. The SSP underscored that law-breaking elements would face firm measures during the election campaign. He directed the su­pervisory officers to maintain constant communi­cation with district returning officers, presiding of­ficers, district administration, and all stakeholders.

