Police Finalizes Security Plan For Independence Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police have finalized the security plan to avoid any untoward incident during Independence Day celebrations on August 14 across the district.

According to police sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has directed police officials to remain alert in order to prevent any mishap.

As per the CPO's security plan, more than 1739 police officials including four SPs, 11 DSPs, 245 senior officers, 1393 constables and 55 lady constables would perform security duty.

However, six police reserves would remain alert at police lines to deal any emergency like situation while police patrolling would be ensured to prevent one wheeling.

Police sources added that special police pickets would be established at eight different places.

The CPO has urged the citizens to cooperate with police for maintaining law and order situation.

