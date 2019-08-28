UrduPoint.com
Police Finalizes Security Plan For Muharram In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:47 PM

Police finalizes security plan for Muharram in Faisalabad

A comprehensive plan has been finalized to ensure tight security during the holy month of Muharramul Haram in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A comprehensive plan has been finalized to ensure tight security during the holy month of Muharramul Haram in Faisalabad.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza said that latest technology would be used for security of mourning processions and Majalis.

He said that latest cameras have been installed at sensitive points in the district, besides activating existing CCTV cameras. He said that drone cameras would be used during first 10 days of Muharram in order to keep vigil eye on suspect persons.

The police volunteers will ensure thorough search and sweep at sensitive points especially on the routes of mourning procession and around Muharram Majalis, he added.

