Police Finalizes Security Plan For New Year Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:21 PM

Police have finalized security plan for New Year night as more than 1176 police officials would be deployed to maintain law and other situation and to prevent any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Police have finalized security plan for New Year night as more than 1176 police officials would be deployed to maintain law and other situation and to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian directed officers to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities. He said that strict action would be taken against law violators, drug peddlers, firework dealers and motorcyclists doing wheelie.

The CPO has directed officers to deploy officials at important places and roads to prevent one wheeling and other illegal activities.

On the other hand, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad would continue patrolling in the city while police reserves would remain alert at police lines in order to deal any emergency like situation.

CPO Mehboob Rasheed Mian said that special teams have been formed to launch comprehensive crackdown against motorcyclists doing wheelie.

