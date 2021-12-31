Police finalizes security plan for new year night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The district police has finalized security plan to maintain law and order situation during the new year night celebration as more than 600 police officials would be deployed across the district.

According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas said that extra force has been deployed at entry and exit points of the city while police pickets have also been set up at different points of the district. The officials of Elite Force, Quick Response Force (QRF) and others would continue patrolling across the district while police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal with any emergency like situation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the DPO urged upon the parents to keep vigil on their kids under the preventive measures to keep them away from one wheeling and other criminals activities.

He said that strict action would be taken against aerial firing, fireworks, amplifier act, weapon display and other law violations during new year celebrations.

The district police officer urged masses to cooperate with police department in maintaining law and order situation.