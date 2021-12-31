UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For New Year Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 05:13 PM

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

The district police has finalized security plan to maintain law and order situation during the new year night celebration as more than 600 police officials would be deployed across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The district police has finalized security plan to maintain law and order situation during the new year night celebration as more than 600 police officials would be deployed across the district.

According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas said that extra force has been deployed at entry and exit points of the city while police pickets have also been set up at different points of the district. The officials of Elite Force, Quick Response Force (QRF) and others would continue patrolling across the district while police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal with any emergency like situation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the DPO urged upon the parents to keep vigil on their kids under the preventive measures to keep them away from one wheeling and other criminals activities.

He said that strict action would be taken against aerial firing, fireworks, amplifier act, weapon display and other law violations during new year celebrations.

The district police officer urged masses to cooperate with police department in maintaining law and order situation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Law And Order Alert Wheeling Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about ..

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about SBP’s autonomy

5 minutes ago
 FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related ..

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknow ..

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision ..

22 minutes ago
 S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released ..

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

22 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

43 minutes ago
 France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on ..

France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on New Year Night - Interior Mini ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.